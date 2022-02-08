Mahaan director Karthik Subbaraj: Dhruv Vikram will be a big gift to the film industry

Karthik Subbaraj has heaped praises on actor Dhruv, who has played a lead role in his upcoming directorial Mahaan. The film, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this week, stars Vikram in the titular role.

Karthik noted that Dhruv is a very dedicated actor like his father Vikram. “Dhruv is so passionate and he will be a big asset to our film industry. He puts so much thought into his character. It is a rare quality. We started working on this project in 2020. In the last two years, not a day went by without him talking about his character. Even during the breaks, while I tried to chat about something, he was always thinking of his character Dada. He does a lot of homework and I think it comes from Chiyaan (Vikram) sir. I was very happy to work with him,” said the director in a group interview.

Karthik noted that it was his desire for a long time to work with Vikram. “I was so excited to work with him. I kept troubling me with questions about how his previous characters in Swamy, Sethu, Pithamagan. At one point, he had had enough and asked us not to keep talking about his films,” he recalled.

Judging from the trailer, Mahaan seems like a gangster drama that revolves around a father-son relationship. The film also stars Simran, Bobby Simha and Sananth. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.