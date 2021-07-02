Maha teaser: Simbu, Hansika Motwani and Srikanth chase a pedophile serial killer

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Friday unveiled the teaser of Tamil crime drama Maha. “Happy to release the trailer of #Maha. Congratulations @ihansika ji for ur 50th film (sic),” tweeted Sivakarthikeyan, while sharing the teaser.

The teaser suggests that the film revolves around a paedophile serial killer who is giving the cops and the general public sleepless nights. And he has now kidnapped a child who is close to Hansika’s Maha. It is safe to assume that the kid is Maha’s daughter. And Simbu appears as Malik, an airline pilot who can throw a punch or two when push comes to shove. He is also the romantic interest of Maha. And we also meet Srikanth, a serious police officer who is determined to end the reign of terror unleashed by the serial killer.

The teaser has less of Hansika Motwani and more of Simbu and Srikanth. Despite being the star of the film, we only see Hansika in a series of flashes, while the men do all the talking and fighting in the teaser. Perhaps, director U R Jameel is saving Hansika’s best action chops for the trailer.

Maha also stars Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran.