Magamuni teaser: Arya starrer promises to be an interesting film

The official teaser of Arya starrer Magamuni is out. Written and directed by Santhakumar, the film also stars Mahima Nambiar and Indhuja.

Over the course of this one and a half minute teaser, Arya delivers a monologue over which we see the visuals of all the principal characters. Snippets of politicians, protests, prison and fights are played over Arya’s speech. Arya talks about how human beings are essentially animals who think and how, over time, have accumulated bad qualities like greed, lust and jealousy.

Watch the teaser of Magamuni here:

The teaser manages to effectively set the tone of this crime-thriller. Magamuni promises to be an interesting film.

Bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, the movie also stars Jayaprakash, Aruldoss and Kaali Venkat. The crew of the film also includes music composter S Thaman, cinematographer Arun Padmanabhan and editor VJ Sabu Joseph.

Arya will be next seen with his wife Sayyeshaa and actor Suriya in KV Anand’s Kaappaan. He also has Ameer’s Santhana Devan and Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Teddy in the pipeline.