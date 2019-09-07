Magamuni full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Magamuni, written and directed by Santhakumar, has been leaked by Tamilrockers. The film stars Arya, Indhuja Ravichandran, Mahima Nambiar, Kaali Venkat, Jayaprakash and Aruldoss.

Tamilrockers is the Pirate Bay of India, and is similarly notorious in the way The Pirate Bay is in the US and other western countries.

And just like The Pirate Bay, efforts to stop Tamilrockers have failed so far. Although the main site is banned, pirates find alternative ways like proxies to access the site and content. The site owners also have other sites under their control.

Tamilrockers has leaked dozens of movies over the last few years, most of them just hours after its release. Lyca Productions took exception to Tamilrockers after Rajinikanth’s 2.0, the most expensive film ever made in India, was leaked.

Magamuni, meanwhile, has opened to good reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Subhakeerthana wrote in her review, “There’s no doubt that Magamuni has its heart in the right place. It is a sincere film, made for the love of cinema. The leading man Arya is able to chart both the characters’ respective emotional journeys quite well. After Madrasapattinam and Naan Kadavul, I would say Magamuni is his best.”