Mafia movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mafia, starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, releases in theaters today. Helmed by Karthick Naren, the film is a cat-and-mouse thriller.
Talking about Mafia at a press meet, Arun Vijay said, “Karthick Naren is incredibly talented, and Mafia belongs to him. It is an intense film and has a phenomenal plot. Prasanna has got an interesting role to play. He is a wonderful person and a friend to me.”
He added, “I am glad I got to work with Priya Bhavani Shankar. These days, it is hard to find a Tamil-speaking heroine who has great acting skills. Priya has done a neat job, pulling off a performance-oriented role. I asked Karthick Naren if I could watch some video rushes. He insisted that I watch the final theatrical version on Friday. As a team, we are looking forward to watching the audience’s reception in theaters.”
Prasanna too praised Mafia director Karthick Naren. He said, “Karthick Naren is a producer’s delight, and I was blown away by the script. In fact, he has elevated the entire premise.” Priya Bhavani Shankar spoke about her co-actors and shared, “Arun Vijay is a positive person, and so is Prasanna. I don’t play this yet another girl-next-door role in Mafia. Karthick Naren surprised me with a different role, and I must say I quite enjoyed playing it.”
“#MafiaFromToday The first half is short, crisp, and straight to the point. It sets up really well for the 2nd half. BGM was top notch. No unnecessary scenes. So far it looks like a cat and mouse game. #mafiachapter1 @arunvijayno1 @karthicknaren_M #MafiaFromFeb21st #Mafia,” tweeted @Rajesh44599083.
“I am thoroughly enjoying this phase as an actor. The past five years, in particular, have been fantastic. The success of Yennai Arindhaal, Kuttram 23, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Thadam gave me the responsibility to pick my projects more carefully. I always respect young talent, and Karthick Naren is a brilliant find among the current lot. He knows what he exactly wants as a director, and I hope Mafia will put me onto the ‘next level’ as an actor. Karthick Naren and I share a very good bond. He is a bundle of talent and only shoots what is in the script. That impressed me,” Arun Vijay told indianexpress.com.