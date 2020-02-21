Mafia movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mafia review live: Will Arjun Vijay deliver another hit? Mafia review live: Will Arjun Vijay deliver another hit?

Mafia, starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, releases in theaters today. Helmed by Karthick Naren, the film is a cat-and-mouse thriller.

Talking about Mafia at a press meet, Arun Vijay said, “Karthick Naren is incredibly talented, and Mafia belongs to him. It is an intense film and has a phenomenal plot. Prasanna has got an interesting role to play. He is a wonderful person and a friend to me.”

He added, “I am glad I got to work with Priya Bhavani Shankar. These days, it is hard to find a Tamil-speaking heroine who has great acting skills. Priya has done a neat job, pulling off a performance-oriented role. I asked Karthick Naren if I could watch some video rushes. He insisted that I watch the final theatrical version on Friday. As a team, we are looking forward to watching the audience’s reception in theaters.”

Prasanna too praised Mafia director Karthick Naren. He said, “Karthick Naren is a producer’s delight, and I was blown away by the script. In fact, he has elevated the entire premise.” Priya Bhavani Shankar spoke about her co-actors and shared, “Arun Vijay is a positive person, and so is Prasanna. I don’t play this yet another girl-next-door role in Mafia. Karthick Naren surprised me with a different role, and I must say I quite enjoyed playing it.”