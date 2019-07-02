Mafia first look: Arun Vijay looks dapper in Karthick Naren’s next

The first look poster of Arjun Vijay’s upcoming film with director Karthick Naren was released on Tuesday. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film has been titled Mafia. The poster also features a tagline that reads, Chapter-1, hinting that it could be a film franchise.

Advertising

Judging from the poster, Arun Vijay seems to play the role of a hitman. “#MAFIA it is!! #AV28 ! Joining hands with @karthicknaren_M & @LycaProductions after the BB #Thadam.. Here’s the first look for you’ll.. It’s going to be one hell of a ride.. Excited to kickstart it soon!! (sic),” tweeted Arun, while sharing the posters.

Mafia is Karthick Naren’s third film after his directorial debut Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and Naragasooran. He made his first movie in 2016. His second outing Naragasooran, however, is in limbo for about two years now. The fate of the film, starring Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran, remains uncertain as it is reeling under financial pressure.

#MAFIA it is!! #AV28 ! Joining hands with @karthicknaren_M & @LycaProductions after the BB #Thadam.. Here’s the first look for you’ll..🤗 It’s going to be one hell of a ride.. Excited to kickstart it soon!!🎬💪😘 pic.twitter.com/3N8LpsVm59 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) July 2, 2019

Arun Vijay was last seen in crime thriller Thadam, which was received well both by critics and the audience. The 41-year-old actor is fast cementing his position as a bankable actor in the industry with back-to-back hits.

He has also played a key role in upcoming multi-crore film Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film is due in cinemas on August 15.