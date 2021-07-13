Vijay no ‘real hero’ for trying to evade tax on his Rolls-Royce Ghost: Madras HC

The Madras High Court took an exception to actor Vijay’s petition seeking relief from entry tax imposed on his luxury car, Rolls Royce Ghost. While dismissing the star’s petition, which was filed in 2012, Justice SM Subramaniam also commented on the petitioner’s hesitation to pay the tax as per law.

Justice SM Subramaniam observed that evading tax is an “anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional.” He further questioned the integrity of movie stars, who make movies that encourage their fans to be lawful citizens, while they themselves attempt to evade tax.

Vijay had moved the court against the “extraordinary entry tax” imposed on his vehicle imported from England, despite having paid the import duty as per the Customs Act during the time of purchase.

“These Actors are portraying themselves as champion to bring the social justice in the society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the Statutes,” read the order issued by Justice SM Subramaniam on June 8, which was made public on Tuesday.

This is Vijay’s RollsRoyce Ghost that is making headlines today. Purchased in 2013 for over 8 cr, attracting entry tax of approx 1.6 cr, which the actor had challenged. He was chastised strongly by Madras HC for attempted tax evasion & asked to pay 1 lakh to TN CM covid fund. pic.twitter.com/hl3s0zUw9I — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 13, 2021

“Person paying tax punctually and promptly is to be considered as a real hero,” the court added while reminding the petitioner that he was duty-bound to pay taxes, keeping in mind that he bought “the world’s prestigious car” with the money, which comes “from the poor man’s blood and from their hard-earned money and not from the sky.”

The High Court bench also expressed disappointment over Vijay’s petition. “The common man are motivated and encouraged to behave as a lawful citizen and pay tax and to thrive hard to achieve social justice in the society. If the rich, affluent and reputed persons fails to pay the tax as applicable, then this Court with pain, records that it would be a long way to achieve the constitutional goals,” it added.

The court has given two weeks’ time to Vijay to clear his tax dues, if not paid already. The court also imposed fine of Rs 1 lakh, which will go to the Chief Minister’s Fund marked for Covid-19 relief work.

Vijay is yet to comment on the matter. On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Master. And he is currently busy with director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast.