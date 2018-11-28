Madras HC adjourns Sarkar director A R Murugadoss’ anticipatory bail plea to November 28

The Madras High Court adjourned on Tuesday the anticipatory bail plea of A R Murugadoss, the director of Vijay-starrer Sarkar, to November 28 for further hearing.

The Tamil Nadu government insisted in the court that the director must give an undertaking stating that he would not criticise the policies of the government in the movies he makes in future.

Public Prosecutor A Natarajan made the submission while opposing the anticipatory bail application moved by the director. Recording it, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan asked counsel for Murugadoss whether he was willing to give such an undertaking.

As the counsel sought time to get instruction from the director, the court adjourned the plea to November 28 for further hearing. AIADMK workers staged protests against the film, released earlier this month, after several ministers took exception to scenes in the film criticising welfare schemes and a reference to former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa.

Counsel for the director earlier informed the court that the objectionable portions had already been removed from the film. On November 9, apprehending arrest in connection with the issue, Murugadoss moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Admitting his plea, the court, as an interim relief, restrained the police from arresting the director till November 27.