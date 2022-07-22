Madonne Ashwin on winning National Film Award for Best Debut Director: ‘To find my film among all these champions gives me so much pleasure’

July 22, 2022 7:29:52 pm
Madonne Ashwin has won the National Film Award for Best Debut Director and Best Dialogues at the 68th National Film Awards. He earned the honours for his film Mandela.
Talking to indianexpress.com about the awards, Ashwin said, “We had little hope about winning a National Film Award. Honestly, two awards for the film were unexpected. I am so happy that a small film like Mandela, which was only released on an OTT platform, has received such a response.”
It has been a good day for Tamil cinema as the film industry has won several awards at the 68th National Film Awards. Soorarai Pottru has won the top awards this year with Suriya winning the Best Actor Award (sharing it with Ajay Devgn) and Sudha Kongara winning the Best Director Award.
When asked about the Tamil film industry bagging many awards at the 68th National Film Awards, Madonne Ashwin said, “Definitely happy about it. We all knew Suriya sir will win the Best Actor award even before the announcement. It is a much-deserved victory. Director Sudha Kongara mam also received many accolades for Soorarai Pottru. Similarly, director Vasanth sir’s Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum has won multiple awards. To find my film among all these champions gives me so much pleasure.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Starring Yogi Babu in the lead role, Mandela, which premiered on Netflix, dealt with the importance of a single vote. Despite dealing with an important social message, the film turned out to be a hilarious affair.
Madonne Ashwin is currently directing Sivakarthikeyan film Maaveeran. The announcement of the project happened a few days ago with the release of an intriguing teaser. Talking about the movie, Ashwin said, “I can’t reveal details about the film. It will be a spoiler. The teaser hints at the idea of the movie. The award has made the whole team more responsible.”
When asked if Sivakarthikeyan wished him on winning the awards, the director said, “The moment the award was announced, Sivakarthikeyan got on a video call with me and as he was congratulating the second award was announced. It was a great moment.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
Dera Bassi: Mother-daughter booked for pushing man into canal, killing him
Two men held for ‘posing as MHA official to mislead CII’ get bail
Agnipath scheme: Opposition members walk out of meeting of Parliament panel on defence
Tejaswin Shankar to compete in CWG, his entry cleared by CGF on request of IOA
Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn on winning National Film Award for Best Actor: ‘I’m elated’
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or ‘Fourth Pillar of Democracy’ for UPSC CSE
Kashyap, Tanisha lose in Taipei Open, India’s campaign over
Pakistan’s win against SL at par with 1987 Bangalore Test victory over India: PCB chief
Dapoli land conversion: BJP’s Somaiya seeks SIT probe against Sena leader Anil Parab
‘AAP govt promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor firms in Delhi’: BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi
TMC stands firm on V-P poll abstention, but worries about blowback persist
Initiative to donate hair for cancer patients eyes Guinness record