Madonna Sebastian in Madras Talkies’ upcoming film

Madonna Sebastian, whose latest release in Tamil was Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga, is a part of Vaanam Kottatum, bankrolled by Madras Talkies. Directed by a former assistant of Mani Ratnam, Dhana, the film will star Aishwarya Rajesh in an important role, besides Radikaa and Sarathkumar.

We had told you Vikram Prabhu was playing the lead. And now, we hear Madonna might star opposite the Arima Nambi actor. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

According to reports, GV Prakash Kumar was a part of this multi-starrer. But for now, there is no clarity on this. A source says the shoot will begin in June. The crew also includes cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman of Abhiyum Naanum fame and music composer Govind Vasantha.

Mani Ratnam has produced films of his former associates including Azhagam Perumal’s Dumm Dumm Dumm and Susi Ganesan’s Five Star. Vaanam Kottatum was originally planned as a Mani Ratnam directorial, but he couldn’t take it up because of his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan. Speculations are rife that Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Karthi, Simbu, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai are likely on board. An official statement will be out soon, and the film is expected to go on the floors next year.

On the other hand, Madonna has Kottigobba 3, Brothers Day and Kombu Vacha Singamda in the pipeline.