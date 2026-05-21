Madhavan’s GDN brings India’s most underrated inventor to the screen, see first poster

R. Madhavan as G.D. Naidu in the first look of GDN, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar

He dropped out of school in the third standard, started life as a bus cleaner, and went on to manufacture India’s first electric motor, build a prototype car, and earn the title “Edison of India” from the scientific community of his time. His name was Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu aka GD Naidu. For decades, his story has been one of the most consequential in Indian industrial history that mainstream cinema never told. On July 17, R Madhavan will change that.

The makers of GDN, the biographical drama inspired by the life of GD Naidu, announced its worldwide release date on Thursday with a first poster that distilled its subject into three words: Vision. Innovation. Legacy. The film releases in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.