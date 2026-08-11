Madhavan was written off, parents made to feel guilty: ‘He will never be successful’

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan’s cinematic journey is solid proof that talent and hard work will never go unnoticed and that they can take one to great heights, even without any godfathers in the industry. His father, Ranganathan, worked at a private firm, while his mother, Saroja, worked at a bank, and Madhavan had no prior connections to Tinseltown. Yet, he went on to become a national heartthrob in his younger days and later one of the finest character actors in the country.

In a recent interview, he took a trip down memory lane, recalling his childhood and noting that many of his neighbours back then had written him and his sister off, assuming they would never succeed in life. This assumption stemmed from the fact that both their parents were employed and supposedly had little time to care for the children.