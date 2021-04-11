R Madhavan tests negative for COVID-19, says ‘all fit and fine now’

Actor R Madhavan on Sunday said that he has recovered from the coronavirus but is still taking utmost care and precaution. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter to share with fans his health update, saying that his mother has also tested negative for COVID-19.

“Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again. Although we have crossed the infection stage, we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. Gods grace we are all fit and fine now,” Madhavan tweeted.

The actor had revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a Twitter post on March 25. His diagnosis had come a day after Aamir Khan had shared he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Referring to the Raju Hirani film, Madhavan had shared on Instagram, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

On the work front, Madhavan will next be seen in biographical drama film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, which also marks his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Head of ISRO’s cryogenics division, he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. The trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released earlier this month.