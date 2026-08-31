Madhavan once grew 70% of his vegetables on his Mumbai terrace, revived barren land in TN

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan’s interests extend beyond cinema to include organic farming. In fact, he used to grow a wide range of vegetables on the terrace of his Mumbai home. His love for farming doesn’t end with his terrace garden. He and his brother once converted a dry, unused piece of land in Tamil Nadu into a coconut plantation, thus leading by example.

In a 2017 interview with the Times of India, Madhavan explained what motivated him to take up organic farming. Citing the growing concerns around the nutritional value of modern produce and the spread of genetic modification as primary reasons, the actor said that after some research, he soon started trying his hand at gardening.