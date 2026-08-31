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Madhavan once grew 70% of his vegetables on his Mumbai terrace, revived barren land in TN
Beyond the silver screen, R Madhavan is an avid organic farmer. He once transformed barren land into a coconut plantation.
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan’s interests extend beyond cinema to include organic farming. In fact, he used to grow a wide range of vegetables on the terrace of his Mumbai home. His love for farming doesn’t end with his terrace garden. He and his brother once converted a dry, unused piece of land in Tamil Nadu into a coconut plantation, thus leading by example.
In a 2017 interview with the Times of India, Madhavan explained what motivated him to take up organic farming. Citing the growing concerns around the nutritional value of modern produce and the spread of genetic modification as primary reasons, the actor said that after some research, he soon started trying his hand at gardening.
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R Madhavan’s shift to organic farming and terrace gardening
Mentioning that he began reading up on organic farming while working on a script and staying at home a lot, R Madhavan said he found it extremely rewarding. “My terrace garden takes care of almost 70 per cent of my seasonal vegetable requirements,” he revealed back then. The actor grew lady’s finger, aubergine, broccoli, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other seasonal crops on his terrace.
During the conversation, Madhavan also shared seven tips to help others develop and sustain their terrace gardens. His tips are: start with good organic soil, choose organic seeds carefully, explore local sourcing options, ensure enough sunlight, maintain good air circulation, avoid overwatering, and protect young plants from harm.
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How Madhavan, brother rejuvenated a barren land
Prior to taking up terrace gardening, Madhavan, with the help of his brother Subayogan, had “rejuvenated” a barren piece of land near Pazhani in Tamil Nadu into a coconut plantation. According to Digital Native, they used modern, organic, and ancient indigenous methods of agriculture to yield great results.
“It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated. From preparing the land with the right mulch to putting the right fish in the well, every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it. We will be replicating this in other locations around India and the world,” the actor-filmmaker said about the initiative.
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“It was a fantastic project in which we grew super sweet and aromatic non-hybrid but pure dwarf variety coconuts on almost barren land. Will be putting out an article and paper for all the local farmers soon,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Madhavan was most recently seen in director Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s biographical film GDN, where he shared the screen with Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, and Dushara Vijayan.
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