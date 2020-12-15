Madhavan-starrer Maara gets a new release date

Maara is directed by Dhilip Kumar. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The release of Maara, starring Madhavan in the lead role, has been postponed, confirmed Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday. The film was due to release on the OTT platform this Thursday. Instead, the film will now premiere on January 8.

Maara is the official Tamil remake of Malayalam hit Charlie, which had Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles. While Madhavan has stepped into Dulquer’s shoes, Shraddha Srinath has picked up the baton from Parvathy.

Maara marks the feature film debut of Dhilip Kumar. In 2017, he had directed a short film titled Kalki. The filmmaker earlier noted that Maara won’t be a scene-for-scene remake but a reinterpretation of director Martin Prakkat’s 2015 slice-of-life drama Charlie.

Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, Maara also stars Sshivada Nair, Alexander Babu and Mouli.

