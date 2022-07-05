Madhavan shares AR Rahman’s reaction to Rocketry at Cannes: ‘Unforgettable moments of my life’

Actor-filmmaker Madhavan has shared unseen moments from the premiere of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nami Effect at the Cannes Film Festival. In the tweet, he has thanked Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, who is clearly quite impressed with Madhavan’s talents as a storyteller.

“What a direction. Every dialogue was great,” Rahman could be heard telling Madhavan, who is humbled by the appreciation of the music great. Rahman in the video also could be heard describing, “Madhavan” as a “new voice” in filmmaking.

“Unforgettable moments of my life . ⁦ @arrahman sir… Thank you so so much . #rocketrythefilm (sic),” Madhavan captioned the video.

Madhavan had earlier held a screening of Rocketry at Cannes for a select group of high-profile guests, including Rahman and information minister Anurag Singh Thakur. All seemed to have been in awe of Madhavan’s skill as a writer, director and actor.

Unforgettable moments of my life . 🚀🚀❤️❤️🙏🙏 ⁦@arrahman sir… Thank you so so much . 🙏🙏❤️❤️🚀🚀⁩ #rocketrythefilm. pic.twitter.com/8AeEfvKiyE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 5, 2022

Besides playing the lead role and directing it, Madhavan has also written and produced Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is inspired by the real-life events that happened to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film tells the story of his huge contributions to expanding the space research programme of India. And it also recounts the ordeal that he faced after he was accused of espionage. His name was acquitted by the courts after 20 years of struggle.

The film also has cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Even though it had received mixed reviews from the critics, the word of mouth seems to be in the film’s favour. And the trade expects that the film will grow at the box office in the coming days.