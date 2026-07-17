‘They’re watching Japanese anime’: Madhavan says son Vedaant refuses to watch Indian cinema

Actor R Madhavan has remarked that his 20-year-old son Vedaant and his generation have no interest in watching Indian films, whether Tamil, Hindi or anything else produced in the country.

In a conversation with Cinema Express for his upcoming film GDN, based on the life of Coimbatore-born engineer G.D. Naidu, the actor said young audiences have moved entirely to Japanese anime and Korean content, and that the Indian film industry is losing a generation not to a rival but to a completely different ecosystem of storytelling.

“I’ve got one fear I don’t even want to think about. For sure, until now, I’ve earned his respect. Now he’s 20 years old. But if you look at my younger generation, they’re totally disconnected from him,” Madhavan said, referring to himself in the third person. “It’s a big problem. They’re watching Japanese anime, they’re watching Korean content. But they don’t even want to watch our Tamil movies. They won’t go to the theatre to watch Hindi movies or Indian movies either.”