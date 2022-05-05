Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect to have its world premiere at Cannes: ‘Did not imagine this when we began this journey’

Filmmaker-actor Madhavan is overjoyed as his first directorial venture Rocketry The Nambi Effect is all set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. “ROCKETRY WORLD PREMIER AT CANNES. May 19 th 9 pm. Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God . Pls pray for us (sic),” Madhavan wrote on his Instagram page.

India is the official country of honour at Marche Du Film, which is the business arm of Cannes.

Rocketry is based on the times and struggles of decorated aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The trailer showed us Madhavan’s Nambi as a visionary and genius which makes him discard mediocrity. He is ready to beg, steal or borrow knowledge and technology from other countries to push India’s space science to the next level. However, despite all his service and vision for the country, he gets wrongly accused of espionage and gets labelled a traitor.

The film also stars Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran and Karthik Kumar. It also has two high-profile cameos, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. While Shah Rukh will appear in the Hindi and English versions of the film, Suriya will appear in the south Indian language versions.

Rocketry is shot in Tamil, Hindi and English. And it will also be dubbed in Telugu and Kannada.

The movie will release in India on June 1.