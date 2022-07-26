R Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect is now streaming on this OTT platform

July 26, 2022 11:07:33 am
Actor R Madhavan’s passion project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Besides acting in the film, Madhavan has also written and directed it.
Announcing the OTT release of Rocketry, Amazon Prime Video shared, “It’s time to delve deep into nambi’s rocketry escapade 🚀 #RocketryOnPrime, watch now 🍿.”
it’s time to delve deep into nambi’s rocketry escapade 🚀 #RocketryOnPrime, watch now 🍿 https://t.co/fSurI6270b pic.twitter.com/A8IvEhUz1Q
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused in an espionage case. It took more than 20 years before he was acquitted of all the allegations.
While Rocketry opened to mixed reviews, the film is said to have earned profit from its theatrical release. Madhavan had earlier shared a photo from the success party of the film, which was attended by Nambi Narayanan and his family.
When the Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me – Mission accomplished with gods grace 🚀🚀❤️❤️🙏🙏 @NambiNOfficial pic.twitter.com/FYYXe4W8Uj
The actor had captioned the picture, “When Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together. The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru. For me – Mission accomplished with gods grace.”
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also starred Simran and Rajit Kapur. While Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of the film, Suriya made an appearance in the Tamil version of the movie.
