‘I should have put my foot down’: Madhavan reveals the one Tamil film he regrets doing

R Madhavan may be one of the most accomplished pan-Indian actors today, but his career wasn’t without its share of stumbles. He started his career in acting over three decades ago, and recently confessed to one area of his personality that he should’ve focused more on in order to have an even more fulfilling career. No, it’s not choosing better scripts, but paying more attention to his appearance.

During a conversation with Madan Gowri, Madhavan opened up about a regret from the early days of his career. “I didn’t pay enough attention to my costumes and hair during the early stages of my career. I should have been more professional. Coming from a middle-class background, I never really thought about having people around me to take care of my costumes and hairstyling. It is important to focus on these aspects,” he admitted.