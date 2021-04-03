Madhavan recalls Nambi Narayanan’s words after Rocketry trailer release: ‘Fools who have been victims of their own patriotism’

Rocketry actor and director Madhavan, in a note penned for his team, has said that his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a dedication to the country’s unsung heroes, who ask nothing in return for the love and passion they have for the nation.

As per Times of India, Madhavan wrote, “It has been five years since I started this journey. As time passed each of you joined me in this journey and made this journey a part of yours. When we began, the odds were completely stacked against us. However, every obstacle was turned into an opportunity. An opportunity to make something better than what would have otherwise deemed ordinary.”

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Head of ISRO’s cryogenics division, he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

Madhavan then explained why he chose April 1– commonly known as the April Fool’s Day– to release the Rocketry trailer. The actor said he wanted to pay a tribute to all the fools, who “are often the victims of their own patriotism.” At this point, Madhavan recalled a conversation he had with Nambi Narayanan during the making of Rocketry.

“He once mentioned – ‘How many people? How many Mr Madhavan? …fools who have been the victims of their own patriotism.’ On Fool’s day 2021, we dedicate this day to these ‘fools’ by paying our tribute to one such incredible unsung hero, Shri Nambi Narayanan. God bless him and all those incredible unsung heroes who make this world a better place,” Madhavan wrote.

The actor further wrote that when a man like Nambi Narayanan is wronged, the country feels cheated. “More than a film, this is a tribute to the extraordinary unsung heroes of the country who do everything they can for their love for the country, their passion, and belief in what they undertake without expecting anything in return.

The film’s trailer presents Nambi Narayanan as an ‘arrogant genius’ who wants to put India on the map when it comes to the commercial satellite market. The trailer showcases how his patriotism became his downfall and he was arrested for selling plans of India’s space programme to foreign countries.