Madhavan quashes rumours that he sold his house to fund Rocketry: ‘Please don’t over patronize my sacrifice’

August 17, 2022 5:17:53 pm
Actor-director Madhavan took to Twitter to quash a rumour that claimed that he had to sell his house to make his recent release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. A LinkedIn user claimed that after the exit of Anant Mahadevan from the project, who was earlier roped in as the director of the film, Madhavan had to sell his house to make up for the loss. However, Madhavan claimed that it’s untrue and the film has been a profitable venture for everyone involved in it.
Sharing the screenshot of the LinkedIn post, Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house (sic).”
Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace 😃😃🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house .🚀❤️ https://t.co/5L0h4iBert
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022
Anant Mahadevan was initially announced to be the director of the film, with Madhavan co-directing it. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Anant backed out of the film. Confirming the same Madhavan released a statement back in 2019. He said, “Anant Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments he could no longer direct ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect.”
Later, Madhavan turned director for Rocketry, which marked his first directorial venture. The film garnered mixed reviews from the critics but had a decent run at the box office. Other than Madhavan, the film also stars Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, and Misha Goshal. Actor Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in the Tamil and Hindi versions respectively.
