Madhavan quashes rumours that he sold his house to fund Rocketry: ‘Please don’t over patronize my sacrifice’

Updated: August 17, 2022 6:02:35 pm
Actor-director Madhavan took to Twitter to quash a rumour that claimed that he had to sell his house to make his recent release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. A LinkedIn user claimed that after the exit of Anant Mahadevan from the project, who was earlier roped in as the director of the film, Madhavan had to sell his house to make up for the loss. However, Madhavan claimed that it’s untrue and the film has been a profitable venture for everyone involved in it.
Sharing the screenshot of the LinkedIn post, Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house (sic).”
Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace 😃😃🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house .🚀❤️ https://t.co/5L0h4iBert
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022
Anant Mahadevan was initially announced to be the director of the film, with Madhavan co-directing it. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Anant backed out of the film. Confirming the same Madhavan released a statement back in 2019. He said, “Anant Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments he could no longer direct ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Later, Madhavan turned director for Rocketry, which marked his first directorial venture. The film garnered mixed reviews from the critics but had a decent run at the box office. Other than Madhavan, the film also stars Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, and Misha Goshal. Actor Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in the Tamil and Hindi versions respectively.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Karnataka minister’s statement on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak
Mumbai: BJP leader to hold dahi handi event at Jamboree ground in Worli
NEET Answer Key 2022: Once released, know how to raise objection
Mammootty meets Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka, see photos
TTE gives man travelling with toddler well-lit seat, Railways replies to his tweet
Male and female friendships are different, and scientists don’t know why
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap actor Charmme Kaur on leaving acting to become a producer: ‘I’d get wrinkles…’
‘Shahid Afridi was abusing him a lot’: Sehwag recalls India-Pakistan 2003 World Cup match
Scientists plan to use colliding black holes to measure how fast universe is expanding
BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members
India gains rank in mobile speed and fixed broadband rankings: Report