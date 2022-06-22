scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Madhavan on North vs South cinema debate: ‘Why have we become a country that wants to make news about everything?’

R Madhavan believes that it is not possible to find a formula to make one's film successful. He says the focus instead should be on making films that bring people to theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 1:59:21 pm
madhavan cannes rocketry screeningR Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release on July 1. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The success of three regional films, KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa, in the Hindi belt led to a debate about North vs South cinema. Many celebrities from the two film fraternities expressed their opinions on the same. But Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan feels the chatter around the issue is needless and it has always been the audience who decides what they wish to watch.

In an interview with IndianToday.in, Madhavan said, “I think too much of hue and cry is happening. There are three films – RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa – that did really well. The rest have managed to do a fair job. There are other films (The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa) in Hindi that have done well. I think people’s acceptance has broadened because of the pandemic. They accept films that they like and reject those they don’t. That’s always going to be there.”

Also read |Kangana Ranaut on North vs South debate: ‘Save our screens from international films, do not fight among yourselves’

The actor added that it is not possible to find a formula to make one’s film successful. Instead, the focus should be on making films that bring people to theatres.

He said, “The idea is to make films that are aspirational enough to bring the audience to theatres. Some films may not have worked as they may have fallen into the pandemic bracket. That’s all there’s to it. Why have we become a country that wants to make news about everything?”

Also read |Kamal Haasan on north vs south cinema debate: ‘For me, Taj Mahal is mine and Madurai temple is yours’

Madhavan is awaiting the release of his debut directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film, which had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, will release in India on July 1. Besides high-profile cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya, Rocketry also stars Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran and Karthik Kumar.

