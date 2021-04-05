Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan meet PM Narendra Modi: ‘Touched by his reaction to Rocketry clips’

Madhavan took to Twitter to share about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they spoke about his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. (Photo: Madhavan/Twitter)

Actor Madhavan on Monday shared that he and former scientist Nambi Narayanan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few weeks ago to discuss his upcoming directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan shared on Twitter a few photos of himself with the PM and Nambi Narayanan, whose life has inspired Rocketry.

Madhavan wrote that he showed the PM clips from the film, and was touched by his reaction to the visuals and his concern for the “wrong done” to Narayanan.

A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM’s reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir. pic.twitter.com/KPfvX8Pm8u — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 5, 2021

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Head of ISRO’s cryogenics division, he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

The film’s trailer that released last week presents Nambi Narayanan as an ‘arrogant genius’ who wants to put India on the map when it comes to the commercial satellite market. The trailer showcases how his patriotism became his downfall and he was arrested for selling plans of India’s space programme to foreign countries.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been simultaneously shot in Tamil, Hindi and English. It will also release in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes a guest appearance as himself in the Hindi and English versions, Suriya will be seen as himself in the Tamil part.