Madhavan goes location hunting in Georgia for Rocketry The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be co-directed by Anant Mahadevan and Madhavan. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English and marks the directorial debut of Maddy, who has written and co-produced it as well. 

R Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer in his next Rocketry The Nambi Effect. (Source: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Actor Madhavan is all set to direct and act in former ISRO rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan’s biopic titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor is busy scouting for locations in the east European country Georgia.

Madhavan posted a video on his Instagram page where he shared that his team was busy location hunting in a remote undisclosed place in Georgia.

The actor, sporting winter gear, shared the details of the weather and predicted that his crew and cast would have to brave themselves for a long night ahead.

In his upcoming project, the actor will be seen as Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who was falsely accused by the CBI under espionage charges. The Supreme Court found Narayanan not guilty of all charges in 1998 and demanded that the Kerala government pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the scientist.

The movie will chronicle Narayanan’s days as a Princeton University graduate and will explore his days as a scientist before his subsequent arrest in 1994. Maddy has transformed himself to get into the skin of Narayanan’s character and now looks exactly like the scientist.

