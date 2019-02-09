Madhavan goes location hunting in Georgia for Rocketry The Nambi Effect

Actor Madhavan is all set to direct and act in former ISRO rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan’s biopic titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor is busy scouting for locations in the east European country Georgia.

Madhavan posted a video on his Instagram page where he shared that his team was busy location hunting in a remote undisclosed place in Georgia.

The actor, sporting winter gear, shared the details of the weather and predicted that his crew and cast would have to brave themselves for a long night ahead.

In his upcoming project, the actor will be seen as Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who was falsely accused by the CBI under espionage charges. The Supreme Court found Narayanan not guilty of all charges in 1998 and demanded that the Kerala government pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the scientist.

The movie will chronicle Narayanan’s days as a Princeton University graduate and will explore his days as a scientist before his subsequent arrest in 1994. Maddy has transformed himself to get into the skin of Narayanan’s character and now looks exactly like the scientist.

Ha ha Thank you so much mam. This is so very well deserved-I feel so proud and privelege to even just look like him.I yelled spontaneously-like I had won.We all pray that HE will go to receive this award and many many more laurels that he so richly deserve.@editorbharathi pic.twitter.com/aqQYPEZULS — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 26, 2019

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be co-directed by Anant Mahadevan and Madhavan. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English and marks the directorial debut of Maddy, who has written and co-produced it as well.