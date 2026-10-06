‘I laughed hard after a long time’: Madhavan heaps praise on Tamil film Modha Rathiri

R Madhavan gives a 'standing ovation' to Modha Rathiri's cast and crew. (Photos: R Madhavan/Instagram and Mythri Movie Makers/Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan has heaped praise on the Tamil film Modha Rathiri, calling it “brilliant” and saying he had enjoyed a Tamil film “after a really long time”. He also praised the film’s screenplay, visual storytelling and performances.

Madhavan wrote on Instagram, “What a brilliant brilliant film. Enjoyed a Tamil film after a really long time. Brilliant screenplay, wonderful visual storytelling, extraordinary performances. I laughed hard after a long time and cheered and clapped as well. A big standing ovation to the entire team, Cast and crew. God bless you with more power.”

Take a look at Madhavan’ Instagram post here: