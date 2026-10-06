‘I laughed hard after a long time’: Madhavan heaps praise on Tamil film Modha Rathiri

R Madhavan has praised Raja Karuppasamy’s Tamil film Modha Rathiri starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar. The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Silambarasan.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiOct 6, 2026 08:13 PM IST
R Madhavan, Modha RathiriR Madhavan gives a 'standing ovation' to Modha Rathiri's cast and crew. (Photos: R Madhavan/Instagram and Mythri Movie Makers/Instagram)
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Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan has heaped praise on the Tamil film Modha Rathiri, calling it “brilliant” and saying he had enjoyed a Tamil film “after a really long time”. He also praised the film’s screenplay, visual storytelling and performances.

Madhavan wrote on Instagram, “What a brilliant brilliant film. Enjoyed a Tamil film after a really long time. Brilliant screenplay, wonderful visual storytelling, extraordinary performances. I laughed hard after a long time and cheered and clapped as well. A big standing ovation to the entire team, Cast and crew. God bless you with more power.”

Take a look at Madhavan’ Instagram post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Silambarasan praise Modha Rathiri

Madhavan is not the only actor from the Tamil film fraternity to appreciate Modha Rathiri. Dhanush had earlier called it a “heartwarming film” and applauded the work of the “first-timers”. He also urged audiences to watch it with their families.

Check out Dhanush’s tweet:

Silambarasan, too, spoke about Modha Rathiri and urged audiences and producers to support smaller Tamil films. He particularly praised the film’s writing.

Also Read: ‘Seen him shouting at stars’: Raza Murad compares ‘perfectionists’ Bhansali, Raj Kapoor

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Ahead of Modha Rathiri’s OTT release, Kamal Haasan invited debutant director Raja Karuppasamy to meet him personally. The filmmaker later revealed that the veteran actor encouraged him and told him to show the industry what he was capable of.

About Modha Rathiri

Written and directed by Raja Karuppasamy, Modha Rathiri stars Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles. Set against a rural backdrop, the film revolves around a newly married couple and the chaos that unfolds on their wedding night. The cast also includes Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, A Venkatesh and Shelly Kishore.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Modha Rathiri hit theatres on August 21 and premiered on Netflix in September.

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