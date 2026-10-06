Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I laughed hard after a long time’: Madhavan heaps praise on Tamil film Modha Rathiri
R Madhavan has praised Raja Karuppasamy’s Tamil film Modha Rathiri starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar. The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Silambarasan.
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan has heaped praise on the Tamil film Modha Rathiri, calling it “brilliant” and saying he had enjoyed a Tamil film “after a really long time”. He also praised the film’s screenplay, visual storytelling and performances.
Madhavan wrote on Instagram, “What a brilliant brilliant film. Enjoyed a Tamil film after a really long time. Brilliant screenplay, wonderful visual storytelling, extraordinary performances. I laughed hard after a long time and cheered and clapped as well. A big standing ovation to the entire team, Cast and crew. God bless you with more power.”
Take a look at Madhavan’ Instagram post here:
View this post on Instagram
Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Silambarasan praise Modha Rathiri
Madhavan is not the only actor from the Tamil film fraternity to appreciate Modha Rathiri. Dhanush had earlier called it a “heartwarming film” and applauded the work of the “first-timers”. He also urged audiences to watch it with their families.
Check out Dhanush’s tweet:
#ModhaRathri is such a heartwarming film. Have to applaud this wonderful effort by a bunch of first-timers. ❤️
Please don’t miss it in theatres with your families!
#RajaKaruppasamy @iam_rishikanth
#AnishmaAnilkumar
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 8, 2026
Silambarasan, too, spoke about Modha Rathiri and urged audiences and producers to support smaller Tamil films. He particularly praised the film’s writing.
Watched #ModhaRathri and really enjoyed it.
We often discover small, beautiful films from other languages and celebrate them so much. When a Tamil film attempts something fresh with a new team, I feel we should give it the same love and support.
A story unfolding over a single night, set around a village wedding, with so many characters and little moments that felt so real. The writing, the humour, the way people react to each other, and the characters were all handled really well.
Really happy to see a new director and team make something so rooted and interesting. My appreciation to director #RajaKaruppasamy, the entire cast and crew and everyone who backed this film. 👏
A small request to our producers too… films like these need that extra push to reach the audience. Good content deserves to be discovered.
And to all my fans and everyone who loves cinema, do watch #ModhaRathri in theatres and support the team. ❤️
Wishing the entire team lots of success. Keep making good cinema! 🙏🏻
@iam_rishikanth #AnishmaAnilkumar @MythriOfficial
— Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) August 28, 2026
Also Read: ‘Seen him shouting at stars’: Raza Murad compares ‘perfectionists’ Bhansali, Raj Kapoor
Ahead of Modha Rathiri’s OTT release, Kamal Haasan invited debutant director Raja Karuppasamy to meet him personally. The filmmaker later revealed that the veteran actor encouraged him and told him to show the industry what he was capable of.
About Modha Rathiri
Written and directed by Raja Karuppasamy, Modha Rathiri stars Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles. Set against a rural backdrop, the film revolves around a newly married couple and the chaos that unfolds on their wedding night. The cast also includes Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, A Venkatesh and Shelly Kishore.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Modha Rathiri hit theatres on August 21 and premiered on Netflix in September.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05