Madhavan drops look for upcoming project, fans ask ‘Why are you ageing backwards?’

Actor R Madhavan on Monday teased fans with his look for an upcoming project. The actor posted a selfie, in which he sports a moustache, looking rather sharp.

While Madhavan refrained from revealing details about the project for which he has undergone the makeover, he wrote in the caption that the look is for a new project. The actor captioned the photo, “New look for a new project. Finally. Super excited.”

Earlier this month, production house Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited announced R Madhavan’s new Tamil film, which will be directed by Thiruchitrambalam fame Jawahar R Mithran.

Fans flooded Madhavan’s post with comments. A fan wrote, “100% he is a cop in this new project.”, while another one commented, “New look.. supercop?” However, most of his fans seemed smitten by the 52-year-old actor’s look. A comment read, ‘Ageing like fine wine?”, while another fan asked, “Why are you aging backwards, Maddy?”

A fan even commented that Madhavan, also known as Maddy to his fans, is looking younger than his son Vedaant. The comment read, “You look younger than your son Maddy.”

The actor was last seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner. He has the Jawahar R Mithran directorial and Amriki Pandit in the pipeline.