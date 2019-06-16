R Madhavan and Simran reunite on the sets of Rocketry The Nambi Effect

Actors Madhavan and Simran have taken to social media to share some sweet moments from the sets of their upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The duo will share screen space together after 17 years. They were last seen playing a married couple who take their adopted daughter to Sri Lanka in Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal (2002).

Kannathil Muthamittal received widespread acclaim upon its release, and even went on to win six National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, seven Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and Best Film awards at six international film festivals.

Madhavan, who has written, directed and produced the film, shared the images with the caption referencing the names of their characters in Kannathil Muthamittal. “15 years later . Thiru and Indira turn into Mr. & Mrs. Nambi Narayanan. 🙏🙏🚀🚀#rocketryfilm @actormaddy #actormaddy #rocketrythenambieffect #15yearslater @SimranbaggaOffc @vijaymoolantalkies @simranrishibagga”.

Reliving the times when I truly enjoyed working with him 17 years ago! And, @ActorMadhavan you’re adorable as you were and will be! 🤗#RocketryFilm #RocketryTheNambiEffect pic.twitter.com/eITJz0plhA — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) June 15, 2019

Simran, in turn, tweeted, “Reliving the times when I truly enjoyed working with him 17 years ago! And, @ActorMadhavan you’re adorable as you were and will be! 🤗 #RocketryFilm #RocketryTheNambiEffect”.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect revolves around the life of S Nambi Narayanan, who is an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer. Narayanan was charged with espionage in 1994. CBI dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and in 1998, Supreme Court declared him not guilty.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. The film will be shot extensively in India, US, Scotland, France and Russia.