Madame Tussauds Singapore to unveil Kajal Aggarwal’s wax figure tomorrow

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to become the first female actor from the south Indian film industry to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. The Comali actor will be present at the venue on February 5 for the launch of her wax statue.

An old post on the actor’s Instagram handle read: “I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with… overwhelmed to be amongst them myself. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note… the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side… this one’s for each one of you.”

Fans will be able to pose with Kajal Aggarwal’s wax figure. According to a press release, they will also experience a digitally-generated earthquake created with AR technology, audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture.

On the film front, Kajal Aggarwal has a Hollywood project with Vishnu Manchu, Paris Paris (the Tamil remake of Queen), Indian 2, Mumbai Saga, and an untitled Tamil film with Dulquer Salmaan in her kitty.

Madame Tussauds Singapore hosts wax statues of Sridevi, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Karan Johar.

