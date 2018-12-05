Maari 2 trailer: Dhanush resumes playing the ‘naughtiest don’

The trailer of director Balaji Mohan’s upcoming film Maari 2 was released on Tuesday. With Dhanush reprising his cheerful gangster role, the sequel to 2015 action comedy promises a lot of entertainment.

Advertising

Judging from the trailer, Maari has been off the grid for eight years. Neither the police or gangsters know about his whereabouts. But, when the spotlight falls on Maari, we understand nothing seems to have changed around him except for the female lead – Kajal Agarwal is replaced with Sai Pallavi.

Sai Pallavi plays Araathu Aanandhi, a free-spirited auto rickshaw driver who is in love with Maari. And she even succeeds in marrying him.

When Maari resumes playing the don in a lower-middle-class neighborhood, he is up against a very dangerous opponent this time. So dangerous that he goes by the street name – Death (Tovino Thomas). Krishna Kulasekaran plays Kalai, who seems to be Maari’s friend but it could well be a ruse. Robo Shankar and Kalloori Vinoth’s characters haven’t made a lot of progress in the criminal world in all these years. They are still the unambitious sidekick duo that stokes Maari’s ego at frequent intervals.

Advertising

Maari 2, like its predecessor, is filled with many colourful characters, fun music (Yuvan Shankar Raja), energetic dance moves, a barrage of punchlines and umpteen slow-motion shots.

Watch Maari 2 trailer

The film was shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously and it will be Dhanush’s second release this year after the wildly successful gangster film Vada Chennai. The cinematographer for the film is Om Prakash, editing is by Prasanna GK and Amaran has overseen production design.

Dhanush will next join the sets of director Vetrimaaran’s untitled film before he resumes shooting for Vada Chennai 2 with the same director.