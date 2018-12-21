Maari 2 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Dhanush’s Maari 2 is the latest victim of online piracy. Tamilrockers has leaked pirated versions of the gangster comedy on its website.

Maari 2 is a sequel to 2015 film Maari. It also stars Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas, Krishna and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar among others in significant roles.

Despite the Madras High Court order to block more than 12,000 websites, including 2,000 Tamilrockers sites, Tamilrockers continues to leak new movies. It mostly keeps changing their domain to hoodwink authorities. The list of movies leaked recently also includes Seethakaathi, Aquaman, Odiyan and 2.0 among others.

Despite several efforts, the authorities have failed to stop Tamilrockers from leaking movies online. They have been a menace to producers and distributors, for several years now, causing huge loss to the film industry.

Maari 2, meanwhile, has opened to good reviews. Talking about the film, Dhanush had earlier said, “It is an out-and-out masala film. It has mass scenes and friendship elements. We have justified the commercial entertainer tag. It is not easy to be Maari. He is not good, he is not bad. But the audience should like him. I did so much homework pulling off the role. We won’t disappoint you.”

Apart from Maari 2, Seethakaathi, Kanaa, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Adanga Maru, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, KGF and Zero have hit the screens.