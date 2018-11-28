Maari 2 song Rowdy Baby: Dhanush-Sai Pallavi number is fun and peppy

The first single from Dhanush’s upcoming film Maari 2 was released on Thursday. The song titled Rowdy Baby is a slow but peppy song, which is composed by musician Yuvan Shankar Raja. In addition to writing the song’s lyrics, Dhanush has sung it, along with Dhee.

Multifaceted Prabhudheva has choreographed the steps for the fun number. The song will feature Sai Pallavi matching steps with Dhanush. “…really happy to join hands with @dhanushkraja we had so much fun working on this track (sic),” tweeted Yuvan while sharing the song.

Maari 2 is the sequel to Dhanush’s 2015 mobster drama Maari. Director Balaji Mohan has helmed the upcoming film. The film is currently in the post-production stage.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, have been retained for the sequel. Dhanush will be sharing screen space with Tovino Thomas for the first time. Interestingly, Dhanush had produced his first Malayalam film Tharangam last year with Tovino in the lead role. The upcoming film will also star Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Kreshna in pivotal roles.

Dhanush will soon join the sets of National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s next. After completing the project, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran will start work on the second part of critically acclaimed Vada Chennai.