Maari 2 song Maari Gethu: Another fun and peppy song

The makers of Maari 2 have released the second single of the film. Titled “Maari Gethu”, the lyric video features stills of actors Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Krishna among others. Director Balaji Mohan took to Twitter to unveil the song and tweeted. “Here’s #MaariGethu #Maari2SecondSingle ! A= @thisisysr musical! An exciting lyric video with semma kuthu stills of namma out of control #Maari @dhanushkraja along wit @Actor_Krishna @Sai_Pallavi92 Robo Shanker @KalloriVino!”

Watch Maari 2 song Maari Gethu here:

The song has all the classic elements of a dance number including fast, peppy beats and catchy lyrics. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has also written the lyrics for the song. Dhanush, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Chinnaponnu and V.M. Mahalingam have sung the song.

The film helmed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films is getting ready for its December 21 release. It stars popular Malayalam actors Sai Pallavi and Tovino Thomas in lead roles. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Krishna will play pivotal roles in the film. Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who gained popularity in the first film, will reprise their roles as Maari’s sidekicks.

The film was shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously and it will be Dhanush’s second release this year after the wildly successful gangster film Vada Chennai. The cinematographer for the film is Om Prakash, editing is by Prasanna GK and Amaran has overseen production design. Maari 2 also marks the reunion of Dhanush and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after a long hiatus of nearly a decade.