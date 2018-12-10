Maari 2 song Aanandhi: Ilaiyaraaja croons a romantic melody for Dhanush starrer

Another song from upcoming film Maari 2, starring Dhanush in the lead, was released on Monday. The song titled Aanandhi is the third single track to be released in the last two weeks from the music album, which is composed by Yuvan Sankar Raja.

Advertising

“…blessed to have his voice for this song (sic),” Ilaiyaraaja’s son Yuvan said in a tweet today.

The maestro has sung the song along with MM Manasi. The romantic melody is penned by Dhanush.

“This song is very special for all of us in this film for a lot of reasons (sic),” tweeted Maari 2 director Balaji Mohan, while unveiling the song.

Advertising

The filmmakers had earlier released “Maari Gethu” and “Rowdy Baby” to a very encouraging response from the audience. “Aanandhi” is the final single to be released from the film as the filmmakers are expected to hold the audio launch soon.

Maari 2 is getting ready to hit the screens on December 21. It is the sequel to Dhanush’s 2015 mob drama Maari.

Dhanush will be sharing screen space with Tovino Thomas, Kreshna, Sai Pallavi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in Maari 2. Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, have been retained for the sequel.

Dhanush will soon join the sets of National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s next. After completing the project, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran will start work on the second part of critically acclaimed Vada Chennai.