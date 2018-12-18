Maari 2 press meet highlights: Dhanush hints at Maari 3

Maari 2, directed by Balaji Mohan, is a direct sequel to 2015 gangster drama Maari, starring Dhanush in the lead. In part one, the actor played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy, and was paired with Kajal Aggarwal, who is not a part of this film.

In an interview, Dhanush had assured that Maari 2 will have stronger content and emotions than the first part. In the sequel, Sai Pallavi is the heroine, and this is her second Tamil film after Karu.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer of the film. Yuvan and Dhanush are collaborating after ten years for this project.

Produced by Wunderbar Films, the star cast also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Krishna, Vidya Pradeep and Robo Shankar.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas plays the villain. After Tharangam and Maradona, this is his third collaboration with Dhanush.