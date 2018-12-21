KGF, Adanga Maru, Maari 2, Antariksham 9000 KMPH movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

The South Indian box office this weekend is buzzing with new releases. With Maari 2, Kanaa, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Adanga Maru, KGF and Antariksham 9000 hitting screens today, cinegoers are in for a treat this weekend. From action to comedy, there is enough for everyone to pick. While Dhanush returns as the moustache-twirling rowdy in Maari 2, Varun Tej’s space drama Antariksham 9000 KMPH promises an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Giving tough competition to these releases will be woman-centric sports film Kanaa, action-comedy Silukkuvarupatti Singam and Jayam Ravi’s cop-thriller Adanga Maru. We also have Yash’s Kannada film KGF, which has been creating buzz ever since its trailer launched.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakaathi is already running in theaters. With multiple releases, which movie will mark its place at the box office?