KGF, Adanga Maru, Maari 2, Antariksham 9000 KMPH movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

The South Indian box office this weekend is buzzing with new releases. With Maari 2, Kanaa, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Adanga Maru, KGF and Antariksham 9000 hitting screens today, cinegoers are in for a treat this weekend. From action to comedy, there is enough for everyone to pick. While Dhanush returns as the moustache-twirling rowdy in Maari 2, Varun Tej’s space drama Antariksham 9000 KMPH promises an edge-of-the-seat experience.
Giving tough competition to these releases will be woman-centric sports film Kanaa, action-comedy Silukkuvarupatti Singam and Jayam Ravi’s cop-thriller Adanga Maru. We also have Yash’s Kannada film KGF, which has been creating buzz ever since its trailer launched.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakaathi is already running in theaters. With multiple releases, which movie will mark its place at the box office?
Seethakaathi narrates the story of an actor in his 80s (played by Vijay Sethupathi). Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the movie also stars Archana, Mahendran, Rajkumar, Bagavathi Perumal, Ramya Nambeesan, Bharathiraja and Ram among others.
Vikram Prabhu on Maari 2
Vikram Prabhu took to Twitter to wish the Maari 2 team and Dhanush for the movie. Vikram wrote, "Best wishes to the #Maari2 team for the release today brother @dhanushkraja."
KGF: Our verdict
When the story moves out of Bombay, the narration begins to lose steam. It is as if director Prashanth Neel, who is also the writer of the film, was saving the remaining best bits for the second part. After a point, he drives the film on an empty tank. We learn about Rocky’s battle exploits through the words of a veteran journalist, played by Anath Nag. And later Prashanth adds two more narrators within the narration of Anath Nag to build the legend of Rocky. The film works like folklore, which you tell mere mortals like the office assistant in the film, who gets engrossed in the story that he forgets about constant bullying he faces at the workplace.
Actor Janani Iyer on Kanaa
Janani Iyer recently shared her views on Kanaa and tweeted, "#kanaa was an absolute treat to watch .. Kudos @aishu_dil for bringing Kaushalya murugesan alive.. So proud of you!! Congratulations @Siva_Kartikeyan for backing up such a quality movie and @Arunrajakamaraj on a fabulous debut as a director!"
Filmmaker Maruthi on Antariksham 9000 KMPH
"Wish first space film in Telugu #Antariksham9000kmph will be a good success, impressive visuals. Best wishes to Mega prince @IAmVarunTej @Itslavanya @aditiraohydari Sankalp garu @DirKrish garu & team," tweeted filmmaker Maruthi.
An exciting weekend for cinema, says Sai Dharam Tej
Sai Dharam Tej also took to Twitter to share his excitement about the multiple releases and wrote, "An exciting weekend for cinema...wishing all the best to the teams of #KGF #Antariksham #PadiPadiLecheManasu don’t encourage piracy and let cinema win."
GV Prakash on multiple releases
"Best of luck to all the films releasing today ... wishing them a super hit success ... #maari2 @dhanushkraja #kanaa #adangamaru #SilukkuvaarPattiSingam #seethakathi ..." tweeted musician-actor GV Prakash.
Atlee on Kanaa
Atlee posted on Twitter, "#kanaa emotionally connects you with agriculture and cricket ❤️❤️❤️congrats to Nanban @Arunrajakamaraj. For the sure shot film @aishu_dil loved her performance and dedication 👍👍👍#sathyaraj sir❤️❤️@Darshan_Offl congrats bro @dhibuofficial 🔥🔥🔥loved songs & bgm. #kanaa @Siva_Kartikeyan congrats da best film to produce. loved it. thanks for entertaining us as producer too. congrats Nanba and congrats to co producer @KalaiArasu_. spl mention to @SathyaNj_F_H. congrats Nanba. Congrats to the whole team #kanaa."
Have a great weekend at the cinema, says Nani
"Loved the feel and freshness in both the trailers #PPLM and #Anthariksham. #KGF got our attention too. I can see the effort and heart that went into making these films. Plz say NO to piracy and have a great weekend at the cinemas. Wishing these teams a huge success!" tweeted Nani.
Actor-producer Udhay wishes luck to Maari 2 team
Filmmaker and actor Udhay took to Twitter to wish luck to Dhanush's latest offering Maari 2. He tweeted, "All the best @dhanushkraja ! #maari2 team!"
Aishwarya Rajesh on multiple releases
Aishwarya Rajesh shared on Twitter, "Wishing all d movies releasing today super duper box office hit ... #maari2 #SilukkuvaarPattiSingam #Seethakathi #KGF #Adangamaru... let’s celebrate it big way by watching. It only in theatres @dhanushkraja @vishnuuvishal @actor_jayamravi @VijaySethuOffl"
Sai Pallavi on Maari 2
“Balaji Mohan and I discussed a lot before we went ahead with the shoot. I am lucky enough to be a part of the film in which Ilaiyaraaja sir has sung. I never thought this would happen. The crew members made me feel very comfortable. Tovino, you have worked so hard for this film. Thanks to Vasuki for giving me a beautiful look which is different from my other films. Dhanush compliments others and is so real. Thanks to Dhanush for being an amazing co-star and a mentor. I had a great time shooting. Towards the end, I felt bad because the shooting was ending. We were like family. Thank you so much for all the fans for your love. It feels nice to be loved by people," Sai Pallavi said at the Maari 2 press meet.
Such a healthy successful day for Tamil cinema, says Vignesh Shivn
Vignesh Shivn tweeted, "Every film releasing today has so much of conviction, hard work & dedication manifested into it! 3 debut directors. Debut producers. A sequel, a 25th film! Such a healthy successful day for Tamil cinema! it’s gonna be a beautiful bouquet 💐 of sorts for this Christmas 🎄 #Enjoy. Next time hopefully this kinda rush shouldn’t happen! Givin space & enough theatres 🎭 for evry film. Wil be the right kinda respect given for all the hard work put in! Though the competition looks soo healthy! It also feels unnecessary☹️ Hoping for the best for evryone😇🎄💐"
Sankalp Reddy on Antariksham 9000 KMPH
In an interview, Antariksham 9000 KMPH director Sankalp Reddy said, "The story is about four astronauts who are on a mission. During their visit to space, they face unexpected hurdles. So, how they solve those issues is the basic outline of the story. In two hours twenty minutes of the film, almost one and a half hours of the story takes place in space."
Kanaa: Our verdict
What works wonderfully is the writing. There is humour and there are also several poignant father-daughter emotions all through. A big thumbs-up to Aishwarya Rajesh, who has convincingly pulled off Kausalya. In particular, I quite liked the scene where Sathyaraj metamorphoses from a farmer into an advocate of women’s rights. He brings Murugesan to life on screen.
What an exciting Friday for Telugu cinema, says Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Twitter, "What an exciting Friday for Telugu Cinema - 3 different films that all look so good! #Antariksham - so cooool! @IAmVarunTej and Sankalp bringing our very own Space film :) #PadiPadiLecheManasu - Sharwa and @Sai_Pallavi92 bringing us what looks like a classic musical romance - I keep humming the title track around set :) And #KGF - Salaam Rocky Bhai, your scale and visuals blew my mind - eager to see what's in store."
Happy to have scored for Adanga Maru, says Sam CS
Music director Sam CS posted on Twitter, "Watch this action packed #AdangaMaru in cinemas from today, happy to have scored for the film. All the very best to @dirkarthi on making debut, plenty more to come your way. Wishing good luck to all my other teammates. @actor_jayamravi @dirkarthi @raashikhanna @sujataa_HMM"
'KGF is underwhelming'
Indianexpress.com's Manoj says, "First things first - does KGF live up to all the pre-release hype and expectations? Yes and no. The film is huge in terms of its production and it is a visually appeal. But, Prasanth Neel could have used more drafts. He has overstretched a simple idea for nearly three hour long with the help of glossy production. In terms of story, KGF is underwhelming."
Audiences are in for a moviefest, says Vishnuu Vishal
Silukkuvarupatti Singam actor Vishnuu Vishal shared on Twitter, "Dec 21st...D day ..audiences r in for a moviefest :):) best wishes to @dhanushkraja sir @Siva_Kartikeyan bro @actor_jayamravi bro n d entire teams of all movies ..hope to entertain u all :) #Maari2 #Kanaa #Adangamaru #SilukkuvarupattiSingam"
KGF: Audience verdict
Arunraja Kamaraj on Kanaa
“Dream big - this is what the film is all about. Siva once asked me if I had some story in mind. I told him three lines. Siva likes cricket. And not many films have come out on women's cricket. I had my friends helping out on the story. They had helped me out with many things in life. And when everyone calls me a director, I feel happy. But the truth is, my friends have directed me. They play quite an important role in my life. The first half involves a different style of narration. The second one, vice versa. We shot the entire film like how a cricket match happens," director Arunraja Kamaraj said at the press meet of Kanaa.
Maari 2 is an out-and-out masala film: Dhanush
“It is an out-and-out masala film. It has mass scenes and friendship elements. We have justified the commercial entertainer tag. It is not easy to be Maari. He is not good, he is not bad. But the audience should like him. I did so much homework pulling off the role. We won't disappoint you,” Dhanush said at the press meet of Maari 2.
Lavanya Tripathi on Antariksham 9000 KMPH
"Its not everyday that we get to be a part of such path breaking films, small or big just being associated with this film gives me immense happiness, thank you @DirSankalpReddy, @DirKrish @IAmVarunTej @gnanashekarvs #rajeev it was super fun working with you’all 😊," Lavanya Tripathi said via Twitter.
Jayam Ravi on Adanga Maru
Jayam Ravi tweeted, "#Adangamaru is finally yours now! Say no to piracy & enjoy the new releases at theatres near u. My best wishes to @vishnuuvishal bro @Siva_Kartikeyan bro & @dhanushkraja bro & their teams for a super success today! God bless all!"
Arya on Silukkuvarupatti Singam
Arya wrote on Twitter, "#SilukkuvarupattiSingam Fun cop after a serious cop @vishnuuvishal 😘😘🤗🤗Rock it darling 😘😘 Wishing the team @RedGiant_Movies @Udhaystalin @ChellaAyyavu @ReginaCassandra @leon_james a great success 👍👍"
Sivakarthikeyan on Kanaa
Kanaa producer Sivakarthikeyan shared on Twitter, "Thanks to all for making this happen🙏Our @SKProdOffl 1st film #Kanaa releasing today..#Sathyaraj sir @KalaiArasu_ @aishu_dil @Darshan_Offl @dineshkrishnanb @dhibuofficial & the entire team has given their best..Extremely happy for my dear nanban IYAKKUNAR @Arunrajakamaraj 👍😊"
Maari 2 is a fun film with a heart, says Balaji Mohan
Maari 2 director Balaji Mohan posted on Twitter, "Not many projects turn out to be so much fun and so much close to the heart at the same time to do as a team. #Maari2 is special to us. A fun film with a heart. I hope it gives u the same celebration as wat we had while making it."