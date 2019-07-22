Balaji Mohan turns producer

Toggle Menu
Balaji Mohan came into limelight with short films and made his Kollywood debut with Kaadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, starring Siddharth and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

Balaji Mohan, whose last directorial venture was Maari 2, will now co-produce a film under his home banner Open Window. The filmmaker took to Twitter and made the announcement.

Balaji Mohan wrote, “Open Window started with my short films and then produced the web series, As I’m Suffering From Kaadhal. We aim to support new talent, good content, healthy cinema and crazy experiments of my own and others. We start small, but dream big.”

According to sources, the upcoming film will be helmed by a newcomer.

Balaji Mohan’s ten-part series As I’m Suffering From Kaadhal is a hit on the digital platform Hotstar. The series revolves around the lives of three young couples, a divorced man and his little daughter.

