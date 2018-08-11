Dhanush: Can’t wait to be Maari again

Dhanush wraps up Maari 2. Dhanush wraps up Maari 2.

Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush says he cannot wait to be Maari, a character he enjoyed and cherished playing in the upcoming Tamil comedy Maari 2. Dhanush on Friday tweeted that the shooting for the film has concluded.

“And that is a wrap for Maari 2. Loved being Maari once again. Cannot wait to be Maari again. A character I enjoy and cherish playing,” he tweeted.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi. The Tamil action-comedy film marks Balaji’s second collaboration with Dhanush after Maari.

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sung a song for Maari 2. In Maari, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal.

My beloved dear fans … It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 23, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A month back, Dhanush had suffered injuries while shooting an action sequence for the film. The actor then took to Twitter to let his worried fans know that he was doing alright. “My beloved dear fans … It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength(sic),” he tweeted.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, will be part of Maari 2. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is playing the antagonist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App