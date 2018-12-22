Maari 2 box office collection Day 1: Dhanush film faces tough odds

Dhanush’s Maari 2 released on Friday. The Balaji Mohan directorial is the sequel to 2015’s action comedy Maari, which also starred Dhanush.

Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tovino Thomas & Krishna Kulasekaran are also in the cast. Balaji Mohan has also written the screenplay while Dhanush has produced the film under his banner Wunderbar Films.

The movie has evoked a mixed critical response. The Indian Express film critic S Subhakeerthana wrote in her 2 star review, “Maari 2 fails to convince you and feels like a long stretch. The film has a run time of 150 minutes, and the makers could have been trimmed it to make it racier. Beyond a point, you can’t take dialogues like, “Area-vay Maari control-la… Aana, Maari out of control.” Seriously? I felt like saying, “Maari mattum out of control-la illa. Storyline-um, screenplay-um dhaan.”

She added, “No comparison, but the 2015 film Maari saw some of the best hits from Anirudh Ravichander, but Maari 2 isn’t all that musically-strong. You can’t recollect the tunes (Despite Ilaiyaraaja singing one of the songs). Dhanush is collaborating with Yuvan Shankar Raja after a decade. So, expectations were high when the announcement was made.”

Dhanush’s last film Vada Chennai received almost universally positive response and the audience’s reception was also extremely positive. Thus, the movie turned over huge profits.

It remains to be seen whether Maari 2 can repeat the moneymaking magic of that film or indeed its predecessor’s success.