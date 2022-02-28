scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
Maaran trailer: Dhanush plays a firebrand journalist who speaks truth to power

Dhanush's Maaran will debut on Disney Plus Hostar on March 11.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
February 28, 2022 5:17:55 pm
Maaran is helmed by Karthick Naren.

Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday unveiled the trailer of its latest Tamil offering Maaran. The movie starring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles is written and directed by Karthick Naren.

The trailer introduces Dhanush’s Maaran as a celebrated investigative journalist, who doesn’t hesitate to speak the truth to those in power. And one of his expose on a scam, irks a powerful politician, who comes after Maaran with all his might. Maaran has to now rely only on wit and moxie to fight against the entire system and protect his loved ones. Judging from the trailer, Maaran’s relationship with his sister also assumes a key part in the narration.

The film has a blooming office romance between Maaran and his colleague, played by Malavika. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Mahendran and Ameer.

Maaran is Karthick’s fourth directorial outing after his successful debut Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which was followed by Mafia: Chapter 1. His other film, Naragasooran, boasting of an all-star cast, has been stuck in limbo for a few years now.

Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame. GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music.

Maaran will debut on Disney Plus Hostar on March 11.

