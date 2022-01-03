Maaran actor Malavika Mohanan: ‘Professional things were great, but personally was in a slump’

Actor Malavika Mohanan started off 2021 with Master, which went onto become one of the biggest hits of the year. She also announced her maiden Bollywood project Yudhra, and signed Tamil film Maaran with Dhanush. While professionally she was doing well, the actor revealed that her personal life “was in a slump”. On Monday, Malavika shared photos of her close friends and penned a note, thanking them for helping her get through “soul-crushing” moments in her personal life.

“It’s been a tough year. We always tend to only show the good, fun and the shiny part of our lives to the world. Which is understandable too. Because who wants to document and remember the bad parts, right? Life is difficult anyway without a constant reminder of the sadness or the heartaches we’ve gone through. But for me, this year was a lot tougher than any other year,” she wrote.

She continued, “Professional things were great—my first release of the year became one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office, got to work on another project with one of my favourite actors of our generation and learnt so much from him, started work on my first Bollywood film, signed another exciting film which starts in February..the list is full of a bunch of more wonderful things. But personally I was in a slump. I was in a really difficult place for a few months and it’s the lowest I have possibly ever felt in my entire life. This career itself is full of so many uncertainties that the lack of that in personal life too can be soul-crushing. The only thing that helped me get through that time(apart from my amazing family) was the wonderful friends I have.”

The Master actor spoke about how we often tend to put friendship on the backseat. “If too busy working, free time is spent with the family, if in a new relationship, all the time is spent with that person and friends get ignored, and some of them we don’t talk to for months because life was too busy. True friendship is one of the purest forms of unconditional love that exists in a world that can sometimes be so fake, flaky, insensitive and sometimes just plain difficult. The best part of 2021 for me has been my friends, and I wish for all of you to be surrounded by ones as amazing as mine,” she concluded.