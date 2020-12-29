Maara trailer: Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath promise a feel-good film

The trailer of Dhilip Kumar directorial Maara is out. The film, starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 8.

The trailer introduces us to a young girl on the trail of a person, who apparently exists only in fairytales. The man of her dreams seems to have an itinerant lifestyle. He has no permanent address or a steady job. But, he seems to have a knack for enriching the lives of people that he comes across.

Maara is the remake of Malayalam hit Charlie, which was directed by Martin Prakkat. The 2015 film became a milestone in Dulquer Salmaan’s career as it became a huge hit critically and commercially. Director Dhilip Kumar earlier noted that Maara won’t be a scene-for-scene remake but a reinterpretation of Charlie.

“Maara extends from being a person to a world filled with pleasant people. The incidents and conversations these people have are grounded yet the experiences they have are surreal, and that makes the audience an interesting part of the ensemble. My character has been crafted with foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly. You can feel him touching lives without actually putting in an effort. To me, that was the essence of this guy which got me excited to play him,” said Madhavan talking about the movie.

Shraddha Srinath, who steps into the shoes of Parvathy in Maara, is also quite upbeat about having had the opportunity to play such a character. “Paaru is a girl who doesn’t know what she wants. But she sure can tell what she doesn’t want. She also has a sense of motivation and empathy that draws her to other people. Paaru is the girl with whom you’re just an acquaintance chilling with her for a moment and then suddenly, you’re her partner in crime. I really love the way she explores, gets lost in puzzles and retains that kid while being part of this world which has some epic stories and people,” she said.

Maara marks the feature film debut of Dhilip Kumar. In 2017, he directed a short film titled Kalki.

Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, Maara also stars Sshivada Nair, Alexander Babu and Mouli.