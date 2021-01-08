Maara movie release LIVE UPDATES

Maara is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami, Maara is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Dhilip Kumar, the film is a remake of the Malayalam hit Charlie. Charlie starred Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Dhilip spoke about working with Madhavan and said, “Since I came in as a writer, there was a lot of understanding between Madhavan and me. We weren’t discussing his acting style or my treatment of the film. When we were writing, we were speaking like writers. Later, when I also took up the directing job, it just felt an extension of the same discussion. He was just out of Rocketry, which is his debut as a director. So he shared a lot of insight while writing this film. I am very lucky that I could work with him during this phase of his career. There was a lot to learn from him.”

Dhilip Kumar also remarked that the vibe of Maara is very different from the vibe of Charlie. “When we changed the plot, the movie had a different mood. And so, we did not need to recreate the same vibe (as Charlie).”

In an earlier statement, Madhavan had said, “Maara extends from being a person to a world filled with pleasant people. The incidents and conversations these people have are grounded yet the experiences they have are surreal, and that makes the audience an interesting part of the ensemble. My character has been crafted with the foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly. You can feel him touching lives without actually putting in an effort. To me, that was the essence of this guy which got me excited to play him.”