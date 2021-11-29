Maanaadu box office: Simbu’s comeback film collects Rs 22 crore in 3 days in TN

Producer Suresh Kamatchi is quite upbeat about the box office performance of his latest film Maanaadu. Calling it a “blockbuster,” he has no qualms sharing the film’s opening weekend collection in Tamil Nadu. “3 days TN theatrical collection 22cr #MaanaaduBlockbuster (sic),” he tweeted.

It is worth noting that it is rare to see a producer in the Tamil film industry sharing the box office figures.

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was expected to give actor Simbu’s career the much-needed boost. And as expected it did deliver Simbu from a streak of bad films and box office flops.

Maanaadu opened to glowing reviews and judging from the initial box office figures, the audience seems to have also given a big thumbs up to the movie. The film seems to be outperforming expectations as cinegoers are braving seasonal rains to catch the movie on the big screen. The non-stop rains were earlier blamed for undercutting the earning potential of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

The cast and crew of Maanaadu are overjoyed by the response at the box office given it was released amid a lot of challenges and confusion. Just a few hours before the film’s release on November 25, Suresh Kamatchi tweeted that he was forced to postpone the release due to some unavoidable reasons. Venkat Prabhu later in media interactions noted that the whole film fraternity came together to sort out the problems and worked through the night of November 24 to ensure the film’s release on November 25.

Due to last-minute problems, the movie’s early morning fan shows were cancelled affecting its opening day collection. But, the makers were relieved that the film opened in cinemas without any delay.