Maamannan: Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman unite for Mari Selvaraj’s next

Director Mari Selvaraj has put together a dream star cast for his next movie titled Maamannan. The movie will star Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Oscar-winner AR Rahman will score music for the movie.

“I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil , the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #MAAMANNAN (sic),” wrote Keerthy on her Twitter page.

The filmmakers are yet to reveal further details of the project.

Mari Selvaraj’s last movie was Karnan, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The movie, about the human rights violations committed in the name of caste, received an overwhelming response at the box office last year. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions and cap on sitting capacity in theatres, the movie emerged as a hit at the box office.

It is said Selvaraj is also in the process of developing a sports drama, which will star Dhruv Vikram in the lead. Director Pa Ranjith is set to bankroll it.

Fahadh Faasil recently finished shooting for his upcoming Tamil movie Vikram. He will be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in the movie, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Udhayanidhi was last seen in Psycho in 2020 while Keerthy’s last project was Good Luck Sakhi. She is waiting for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Saani Kaayidham, among others.