Lyca to remake Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi in Tamil

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi will be remade in Tamil by Lyca Productions. The production house took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“We are very happy to announce that we have acquired the Tamil Remake Rights of the Mega Telugu Blockbuster #AttarintikiDaredi ! More exciting updates on this Coming Up! Big Thank You to #TrivikramGaru(sic),” tweeted Lyca Productions.

The 2013 Telugu film follows a young man’s quest to unite his estranged aunt with his grandfather. The film had a bevy of stars including Pawan Kalyan, Boman Irani, Samantha Akkineni, Pranitha Subhash, Nadhiya and Rao Ramesh to name a few.

Attarintiki Daredi was written and directed by ace-filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and it became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time until it was bested by director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015).

Following its massive box office success, Attarintiki Daredi was remade in Kannada and Bengali. In Kannada, the movie was remade as Ranna, with Sandalwood star Sudeep stepping into Pawan Kayaln’s shoes. The Bengali remake was called Abhimaan.

It remains to be seen who will be Lyca’s choice to play the lead role in the Tamil remake. The filmmakers are also expected to announce the director of the project soon.

Lyca is currently part of several upcoming blockbusters. Its biggest production 2.0 has been in post-production for more than a year now. After postponing the release, the filmmakers recently confirmed that it will open in cinemas on November 29.

With Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, 2.0 is the most-awaited sci-fi thriller across the country.

Lyca is also bankrolling director Shankar’s Indian 2, which will have Kamal Haasan playing the lead. The pre-production work of the film is going on and the project is expected to hit the floors as soon as Kamal completes the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

