‘War mode’: Lyca Productions revives Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 after two years of uncertainty

The official poster of Indian 3, featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy, has been unveiled by Lyca Productions.

Lyca Productions has officially revived Indian 3, confirming that the long-delayed third instalment of the Kamal Haasan-Shankar franchise Indian is back in production after nearly two years of uncertainty. The production house unveiled new posters on Thursday with the tagline, ‘War Mode.’

Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins.”

The announcement puts to rest months of speculation about whether Indian 3 would ever see the light of day, particularly after the disastrous box office performance of Indian 2 in 2024 reportedly resulted in heavy financial losses for Lyca Productions and raised questions about the commercial viability of continuing the franchise.