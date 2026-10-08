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‘War mode’: Lyca Productions revives Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 after two years of uncertainty
Lyca Productions has confirmed that Kamal Haasan's Indian 3 is back on track after nearly two years of uncertainty following the box office disaster of Indian 2 in 2024.
Lyca Productions has officially revived Indian 3, confirming that the long-delayed third instalment of the Kamal Haasan-Shankar franchise Indian is back in production after nearly two years of uncertainty. The production house unveiled new posters on Thursday with the tagline, ‘War Mode.’
Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins.”
The announcement puts to rest months of speculation about whether Indian 3 would ever see the light of day, particularly after the disastrous box office performance of Indian 2 in 2024 reportedly resulted in heavy financial losses for Lyca Productions and raised questions about the commercial viability of continuing the franchise.
Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. 🔥 The resurgence begins in #Indian3 🇮🇳 War Mode. ⚔️
Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran @anirudhofficial #Siddharth @MSKajalAggarwal @priya_Bshankar @actorsimha @iam_SJSuryah @dop_ravivarman @muthurajthangvl @sundarksam @teamaimpr
#Hindustani3 🇮🇳 #Bharateeyudu3 🇮🇳 #WarMode
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 8, 2026
In Indian 3, Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, the vigilante he first played in Shankar’s 1996 original. The returning cast from Indian 2 includes SJ Suryah, Siddharth as Chitra Aravindhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Aarthi Thangavel and Bobby Simha.
The most significant addition is Kajal Aggarwal, whose involvement carries a curious backstory. Aggarwal was originally cast in the franchise during the early stages of Indian 2’s production and had shot portions of her character, Dhakshayini, years ago. However, none of her footage appeared in Indian 2. Her portion is now expected to be part of Indian 3.
Anirudh Ravichander returns as the composer, continuing his association with the franchise from Indian 2.
Also Read: Ahead of Indian 2, here’s looking at Kamal Haasan – the true pan-Indian star way ahead of his time
Why Indian 3’s future was in doubt
The future of Indian 3 had been uncertain since Indian 2’s release in July 2024. The sequel, which reunited Kamal Haasan and Shankar after a 28-year gap, was one of the most anticipated Tamil films of that year. It turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in Indian cinema.
The film faced severe criticism for its writing, pacing and execution, with Shankar coming under particular scrutiny. The box office returns fell far short of the film’s reported production cost, which had ballooned across years of delays, a crane accident on set that killed three crew members in 2020, and the pandemic-related shutdown.
A glimpse of Indian 3 had been attached to the end of Indian 2, signalling that the third instalment was planned. But after the second film’s failure, the project went silent.
The new posters confirm that Lyca, Shankar and Kamal Haasan have found common ground to take the project forward.
The franchise’s history
The original Indian (1996), released as Bharateeyudu in Telugu, was a landmark film in Tamil cinema. Directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan in a dual role as both an elderly freedom fighter turned vigilante and his corrupt son, the film became a blockbuster across all South Indian markets and was widely credited with establishing Shankar as one of Indian cinema’s most commercially ambitious filmmakers.
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