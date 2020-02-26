Lyca Productions replies to Kamal Haasan’s letter: Hardly needs reminding that Indian 2 shoot was also under your control

Indian 2 producer Lyca Productions has responded to Kamal Haasan’s open letter regarding the accident on the film’ set. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Instagram) Indian 2 producer Lyca Productions has responded to Kamal Haasan’s open letter regarding the accident on the film’ set. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

Indian 2 producers Lyca Productions on Wednesday tweeted an open letter to Kamal Haasan in response to the letter dated February 22, where Haasan questioned the safety standards that were being implemented by the production team. After the accident on the set of Indian 2, which resulted in the death of three crew members, Haasan had also questioned the insurance that the company had taken out for its employees on the movie.

Director of Lyca Productions Neelkant Narayanpur wrote in the letter, “We were in constant touch with your office all through and arrived at the mortuary just 15 minutes after you. At that very point, Mr Subaskaran announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs 2 crores to the family members of the deceased, and those who suffered injuries and also undertook to take care of their treatment. All these measures were taken before the receipt of your letter, and it is unfortunate that this did not come to your attention before the 22nd of February.”

He further wrote about shared responsibility, “As you are surely aware, incidents of this nature need to be dealt with in the spirit of collective responsibility and rectification. Given the involvement of an eminent artiste and technician of your calibre and experience, and a veteran director of Mr Shankar’s stature being the captain of the ship, we were doubly confident that our own safety measures would have been amplified by your on-the-spot judgement. It hardly needs reminding that the entire shoot was also under the control and supervision of yourself and the director.”

The letter also stated that Lyca Productions “left no stone unturned” in ensuring a safe environment. It also clarified that the production company had taken a “comprehensive insurance policy to cover the entire production, including personnel accident policy for each member working on the set from a nationalised insurance company.”

Also Read | I miraculously escaped: Kamal Haasan writes to Lyca post Indian 2 accident

“Given all the above, let us all work together and pray that the almighty gives all strength to the bereaved family members to overcome the unfortunate loss of their beloved ones,” Neelkant Narayanpur concluded.

