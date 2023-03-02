scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Lyca Productions announces next film with Rajinikanth, TJ Gnanavel to direct

Rajinikanth's 170th film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. It will have music by Anirudh and will be produced by Subaskaran.

Subaskaran Allirajah and RajinikanthSubaskaran Allirajah and Rajinikanth previously collaborated for 2.0 and Darbar movies. (Photo: PR Handout)

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to reunite with Lyca Productions for his 170th feature film, the banner said on Thursday. The production house shared the announcement on the occasion of its founder Subaskaran Allirajah’s birthday.

According to the makers, the currently untitled film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. It will have music by Anirudh and will be produced by Subaskaran. “We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with ‘Superstar’ @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan, Music by the sensational ‘Rockstar’ @anirudhofficial,” Lyca Productions said in a post on Twitter.

The shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of producer GKM Tamil Kumaran and will hit the screens in 2024, the makers added.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Lyca group is extremely happy and honored in associating with ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth once again after many successful projects. And with all your blessings & wishes, we sincerely believe that this movie would attain all pinnacles bringing joy to all the fans,” Lyca Productions said in a statement.

Also Read
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj pens gratitude note to Mysskin for his work in Leo: ‘We ...
PS2
Ponniyin Selvan 2 BTS video: Karthi promises never-seen-before spectacle ...
Haleetha Shameem
Halitha Shameem accuses Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam makers of plagiarism: '...
Chandramukhi 2 still from the sets
Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 wrapped up, see photo

Rajinikanth’s previous projects with the production house include 2018’s 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran (2010), and Darbar, which was released in 2020.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 11:35 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra bypoll: Will Independent candidate Rahul Kalate help BJP in Chinchwad?

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Zeenat Aman showcases her unfiltered side on Instagram
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close